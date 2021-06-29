Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,036,000 after acquiring an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,205 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -444.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.