Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $78.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axonics traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.95, with a volume of 6509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axonics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after buying an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

