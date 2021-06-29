Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

