Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

