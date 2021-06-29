Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 1,053,172 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $111,034,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.29. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.