Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

