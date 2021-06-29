Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27.

