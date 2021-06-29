Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.