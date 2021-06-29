Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 4,378,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

