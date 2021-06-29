Balancer Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $20.17 or 0.00056368 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $140.08 million and approximately $59.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00663710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

