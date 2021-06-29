Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ball by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Ball stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

