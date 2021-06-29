Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Banc of California reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $876.50 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

