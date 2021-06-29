Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

