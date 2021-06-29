Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Santander worth $52,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

