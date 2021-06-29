Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $166.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.66 million to $167.70 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,876. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

