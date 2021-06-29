Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 59.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CDMO opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.73 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

