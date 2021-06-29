Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 2,027.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Lemonade worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMND shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.