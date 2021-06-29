Bank of Montreal Can Invests $4.97 Million in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOTN. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOTN opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

