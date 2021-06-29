Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Rogers worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $197.39 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.86.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.