Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,285 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Univest Financial by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

