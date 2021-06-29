Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,676 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Morningstar worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.97. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,696 shares of company stock worth $48,165,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

