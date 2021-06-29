Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,532 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interface were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Interface by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.