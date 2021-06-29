Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 306,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEM stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

