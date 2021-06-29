Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.43 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $66,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.