Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.35 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

