Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.18 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 772,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of KB Home worth $68,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.