Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of British American Tobacco worth $64,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BTI opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14.
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.