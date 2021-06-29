Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 190,376 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,341,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

