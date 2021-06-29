Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $65,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,793 shares of company stock worth $3,481,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

