Barclays Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €54.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

