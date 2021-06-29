Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

