Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1,513.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,101 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

