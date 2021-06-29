Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of KB Home worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $12,584,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 53.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

