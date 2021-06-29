Barclays PLC Buys 19,927 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -341.16 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.