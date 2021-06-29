Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 161.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.