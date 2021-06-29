Barclays PLC Purchases 176,012 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,894,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

WRI stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

