Barclays Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $49.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

