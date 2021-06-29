Barclays Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €34.70 ($40.82) on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.51.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.