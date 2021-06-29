Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.