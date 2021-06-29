Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,553,000 after purchasing an additional 143,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

