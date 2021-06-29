Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VYM stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.86 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65.

