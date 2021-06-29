Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,535 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in People’s United Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 79,074 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,206,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 88,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

