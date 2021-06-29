Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $15.44 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

