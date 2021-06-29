BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

