BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 219.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,509.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,429. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,409.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

