BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $353.63. 916,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,067,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $237.35 and a 1-year high of $353.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

