BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.73. 230,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $385.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

