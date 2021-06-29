BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $16.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,433.91. 16,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,629. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,354.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

