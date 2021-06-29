BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93,921 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$85.79 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,557. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

