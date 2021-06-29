Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.09 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00006470 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $3,042.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

